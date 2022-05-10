Chandrababu and Lokesh condemns the arrest of former minister P Narayana, says it's vengeance

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has reacted to the arrest of former minister P Narayana in connection with the leakage of Class X question papers. Narayana was accused of making illegal cases and arresting him as part of covering up the incompetence of the government. He tweeted that he strongly condemned the arrest of the Narayana couple in an unrelated case.

The public has seen the contradictory statements of Minister Botsa and CM Jagan Reddy on the 10th class paper leak incidents 'said Nara Lokesh. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu has said that former minister Narayana was arrested to cover up the government's failure to conduct class exams.



It is learned that TDP leader and former minister Narayana has been arrested by the Chittoor district police. He had been switching off his cell phone for the last four days and was in hiding. He was arrested in Kondapur, Hyderabad and later shifted to Chittoor district. Similarly, a case was registered against Narayana along with TDP president Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati land pooling case. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint with the CID police and registered the names of Chandrababu as A1 and Narayana as A2. A series of cases against TDP leaders has become a hot topic in the AP.