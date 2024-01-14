Live
- Warangal: ‘BJP using Ram Mandir to hide its failures’
- Students share their ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047
- Bhaskarasya Yatha Tejo Makarasthasya Vardhate
- Fire breaks out in MLA's company in Chirala, no casualties reported
- Discover the enchanting allure of Lakshadweep
- The flavours of Andhra & Telangana coming alive during Sankranti
- A struggle between inclusivity & elitism
- ‘Traditional Indian Diet’ is the preferred choice
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 14 January, 2024
Chandrababu and Pawan participates in Bhogi celebrations in Mandadam
Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan participated in the Bhogi celebrations in the capital region Manda on Sunday morning.
Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan participated in the Bhogi celebrations in the capital region Manda on Sunday morning. During the event, GO of the anti-people decisions made by the YSRCP government over the past four and a half years were burnt in bonfires.
In addition, the TDP and Jana Sena parties have organized a three-day program called 'Ra Kadalira'.
In Guntur district, a bonfire ceremony was held at the TDP office led by Telugu youth. The event was named 'Keedu Tolagali... AP Velagali'. The GO documents from the YSRCP regime were burnt in the bonfires, along with TDP leaders burning YSRCP manifesto papers.
