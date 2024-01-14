Chandrababu and Pawan participates in Bhogi celebrations in Mandadam

Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan participated in the Bhogi celebrations in the capital region Manda on Sunday morning. During the event, GO of the anti-people decisions made by the YSRCP government over the past four and a half years were burnt in bonfires.

In addition, the TDP and Jana Sena parties have organized a three-day program called 'Ra Kadalira'.

In Guntur district, a bonfire ceremony was held at the TDP office led by Telugu youth. The event was named 'Keedu Tolagali... AP Velagali'. The GO documents from the YSRCP regime were burnt in the bonfires, along with TDP leaders burning YSRCP manifesto papers.