Chandrababu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions

Chandrababu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions
N Chandrababu Naidu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions

TDP Polit Bureau meeting chaired by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu began here few minutes back.

Rajamahendravaram: TDP Polit Bureau meeting chaired by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu began here few minutes back. This meeting assumes importance in the backdrop of the three day Mahanadu which would begin from Saturday.

The Polit Bureau will discuss draft resolutions including the most important Political resolution and will approve them. It is learnt that the TDP will use blow the Bugle for Mega Poll battle.

The Mahanadu will end with grand celebrations of centenary celebrations of party founder president, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor N T Rama Rao on May 28

