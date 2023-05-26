Live
- Trainee Constable dies of heart attack in Karimnagar
- Moral Policing Incident in Chikkaballapura Two Accused in Custody, One at Large
- Cannes 2023: Kollywood’s Ace Director Atlee And His Wife Priya Made Their Debut On The Red Carpet
- Vijay Devarakonda Will Launch The Teaser Of Satya Dev’s Full Bottle Movie
- Oopirey, the third song from Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik’s bilingual action romance Takkar launched
- Tirupati: Dwajarohanam held amidst gaiety and religious fervor
- Chandrababu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions
- YS Jagan arrives in Delhi, MP give a warm welcome
- Google Maps Street View is available in India now
- YS Avinash Reddy is being falsely implicated in Viveka murder, his lawyer tells court
Chandrababu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions
Highlights
TDP Polit Bureau meeting chaired by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu began here few minutes back.
Rajamahendravaram: TDP Polit Bureau meeting chaired by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu began here few minutes back. This meeting assumes importance in the backdrop of the three day Mahanadu which would begin from Saturday.
The Polit Bureau will discuss draft resolutions including the most important Political resolution and will approve them. It is learnt that the TDP will use blow the Bugle for Mega Poll battle.
The Mahanadu will end with grand celebrations of centenary celebrations of party founder president, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and legendary actor N T Rama Rao on May 28
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS