Chandrababu discusses governance and welfare schemes with ministers

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with ministers to address various governance issues and outline key welfare schemes set for implementation in the upcoming year. Of particular note was the introduction of the Thalliki Vandanam initiative, which is scheduled to commence in the next academic year.

The meeting also highlighted the government's commitment to supporting farmers and fishermen, with discussions centered around the provision of one-time financial assistance amounting to Rs. 20,000. This assistance is set to complement existing financial support from the central government aimed at bolstering the agricultural and fishing sectors. Ministers deliberated on the logistics of disbursing the Rs. 20,000 aid to fishermen during the seasonal suspension of fishing activities.

Emphasising the importance of effective communication, CM Chandrababu urged ministers to play an active role in disseminating information about the welfare and development programs implemented by the government. To further ensure the success of initiatives including Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit and roadshow in Visakhapatnam on the 8th of this month, a cabinet sub-committee is to be established.