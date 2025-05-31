Chandrababu distributes elderly pension, asks MLAs and MPs to visit villages

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently addressed a gathering in Cheyeru, Konaseema district, where he championed the state’s pension initiatives aimed at supporting impoverished citizens. During the event, which involved the distribution of pensions, Naidu noted the significance of ensuring aid reaches beneficiaries directly at their homes on the first day of every month.

“In fulfilment of our promises, we increased the pension amount immediately upon taking office,” Naidu remarked. He highlighted that the pension scheme, originally established by NTR, is a crucial part of the government’s commitment to assist the poor. “Andhra Pradesh is the only state offering high pensions. Our government is dedicated to uplifting the impoverished,” he asserted.

Naidu cited various measures his administration is implementing to enhance the lives of residents, including the recruitment of teachers through Mega DSC, as well as providing three free cooking gas cylinders to every household. He emphasised a comprehensive approach, stating, “We aim to ensure three meals a day for the poor.”

The Chief Minister encouraged local MLAs, MPs, and leaders to visit every village and participate in the pension distribution programme to better understand the issues facing the community. He reiterated the government’s commitment to not only providing financial assistance but also empowering the poor through education and skill development.

“Instead of merely giving fish, we will teach the method of giving fish,” he explained. In a further effort to safeguard families, Naidu announced an automatic pension transfer to widows upon their husband’s death, along with a provision allowing pension payments for up to three months to prevent sudden financial hardship.

The initiative reflects the state government’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its support for vulnerable populations across Andhra Pradesh.