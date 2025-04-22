Chandrababu insulting Muslims in Haj committee appointments

Vijayawada: BS Ghouse Lajam, former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee, condemned the coalition government for appointing Telugu Desam Party activists to the Haj Committee, a body responsible for overseeing the sacred Haj pilgrimage.

Lajam described the appointments as a grave insult to Muslim community, asserting that the government violated the Central Haj Committee Act No. 35 of 2002, specifically Sub-Clause 3, which mandates the inclusion of three religious’ scholars (Ulema) in the committee. Instead, the coalition government issued GO No 38 on April 16, 2025, nominating 13 members, including three TDP activists, Pathan Khadar Khan, Sayyad Shahi Sultan, and Sheikh Hassan Basha, labelling them as religious scholars.

Lajam highlighted that Sheikh Hassan Basha, one of the appointees, previously served as a receptionist at the TDP office, questioning his qualifications to guide Haj pilgrims. He emphasized that only qualified Muslim scholars, such as Muftis, Hafiz, Ulema, or Maulvis, possess the expertise to train pilgrims on the religious rituals (Arkaan) performed in Mecca.

Appointing party workers in place of such scholars undermines the committee’s purpose and disrespects the Muslim community, Lajam stated. He demanded the immediate cancellation of GO Number 38 and the removal of the three TDP workers from the Haj Committee. Lajam further accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of deceiving Muslims by publicly supporting the Waqf Act while appointing unqualified party workers, calling for accountability and respect for the community’s religious sentiments.