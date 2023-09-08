Live
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
- India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi By Aditi Khanna
- India led rich, intense discussion on MDB reforms critical for climate action: G20 negotiators
Just In
Chandrababu interacts with women at Banaganapalle, says will enhance poor's financial status
TDP leader Chandrababu expressed his belief that he would make efforts to uplift the financial status of the poor and make them prosperous.
During a public event in Banaganapalle of Nandyal district, TDP leader Chandrababu expressed his belief that he would make efforts to uplift the financial status of the poor and make them prosperous. He stated that if the TDP comes to power, they will not increase electricity charges and will promote the use of solar and wind power.
Chandrababu emphasized the growing disparity between the rich and the poor, stating that while the rich continue to accumulate wealth, the poor are not experiencing significant improvements. To address this issue, he mentioned a new program that involves the participation of the government, private sector, and the people. He stressed the need for the government to prioritise making all individuals, especially the poor, active partners in wealth creation. He also highlighted the importance of thoughtful planning and initiating developmental projects.
Chandrababu further mentioned that economic reforms are necessary for enhancing efficiency and attracting private investments. He concluded by stating that he considers the people as his valuable asset, rather than money or land.