Chandrababu Launches Seaplane, says future belongs to Tourism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of tourism as a key driver for the future, suggesting that it could transcend religious divides. Speaking at a launch of seaplane, Naidu stated, “The future is all about tourism. There will be no religion in the future; tourism will be the only one.”
In a historic move for the country, Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the seaplane tourism initiative in Andhra Pradesh. This groundbreaking development marks the first use of a seaplane for tourism purposes in India. Shortly after the launch, Naidu, along with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and various Central and State Government officials, was scheduled to journey by seaplane from Punnamighat in Vijayawada to Srisailam.
During the program, Chandrababu Naidu commended Rammohan Naidu, highlighting his rapid ascent to a prominent position in the Union Cabinet. “He is the youngest member of the Union Cabinet,” remarked Chandrababu, acknowledging Rammohan's achievements in a short span.