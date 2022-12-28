Chandrababu Naidu 3-day visit to Nellore from today

Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the district for three days from December 28 to 30. He will participate in various programmes in Kandukur, Kavali and Kovur constituencies of the district.

The TDP chief will interact with tobacco farmers who suffered due to the recent Mandous cyclone in Kandukur. He will also participate in roadshows at various places in all these three Assembly constituencies.

Naidu will set out from Kandukur and participate in a roadshow in the town on December 28. Further, he will address the public during a roadshow at Bhashyam public school in Kavali town. He will interact with BC leaders in the district at a private function hall in Kovur town and also participate in a roadshow in the town from Kovur bridge.

The TDP president will also interact with victims of alleged atrocities by ruling party leaders. TDP leaders made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the party chief.

Nellore Parliamentary committee in-charge Sk Abdul Aziz, politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and party national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra are supervising the arrangements for roadshows in the district.