Chandrababu Naidu completes 25 years since he became CM for the first time, YSRCP takes jibe

TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu amassed yet another milestone. It is exactly 25 years since he was first sworn in as Chief Minister on September 1, 1995. He was first sworn in as Chief Minister by then Governor Krishnakant who has been in politics for 40 years. On this occasion, TDP leaders congratulated Chandrababu.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has targeted Chandrababu for back stabbing NTR the late chief minister. Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, a senior leader of the party, tweeted that this is the day when Chandrababu Naidu became chief minister in an undemocratic manner. "He never got the power from the people except with heights, the conspiracies, the management's affairs, the pro-media portrayed him as a self-proclaimed genius," Sajjala added.

Sajjala said that Naidu has not done a single thing that people will recognize during his 14-year rule. He criticized the TDP president for making business out of education, medicine and health sectors leaving people's welfare. Jagan, a leader who grew up out of struggles got power from the people. He praised Jagan for being idealistic by implementing welfare schemes. "People clearly see the difference between a conspiracy theorist and a public leader," he said.