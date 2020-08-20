Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Chief Secretary order a thorough inquiry into the multiple instances of large scale corruption in the name of house sites for the poor families all over the State, in a letter on Thursday.

The TDP chief told the CS that across the State, corruption was taking place. For instance, in Assembly constituencies like Tenali, Vinukonda, Kavali, Palacole, Pendurty, Chowdavaram, Addanki and Penamaluru, the local YSRCP leaders committed corruption, he alleged.

Naidu said that multi-crore scams were being committed in multiple phases beginning from making the Government pay inflated prices to buy cheaper, unfit lands and then to loot public money in the name of levelling, layout making and filling the acquired lands with earthen soil. It is disheartening to see the Government acquiring the lands belonging to the downtrodden sections, ecologically sensitive marshlands, wetlands, low lying lands, mangroves and forest lands though they are not suitable for giving house sites, he maintained in the letter.

The TDP chief alleged that the Government unleashed a scam of Rs. 500 Cr in acquisition and levelling of over 600 acres of marshland at Burugupudi village in Korukonda mandal in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency in East Godavari district alone. The land was acquired at an inflated cost of Rs. 45 lakhs per acre amounting to a total of Rs. 270 Cr. Further, another Rs. 250 cr required for filling the marshland with earthen soil to convert the same into house sites, he added.