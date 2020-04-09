Chandrababu Naidu demands to cancel Suspension of Doctor, urges govt to provide equipment to doctors

Andhra Pradesh: The suspension of Dr Sudhakar's Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam district is a raging war of words between ruling and opposition parties in the state. The opposition party leader N Chandrababu Naidu has written to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding to lift the suspension on Dr Sudhakar. He said these sort of things would damage the morale of the remaining doctors and medical staff. "Sudhakar is also trying to address the difficulties in the hospital," Naidu asserted.

Chandrababu said that it is inappropriate to suspend a doctor for asking the necessary amenities. "The doctor's comments should be seen positively instead of suspending; this shows the irresponsibility of the government to suspend a doctor, which is nowhere seen in the world," Naidu fumed. He recalled that four doctors in Anantapur have affected with the coronavirus.

For all the carelessness towards doctors & frontline staff demonstrated by the AP Govt, such eventualities will happen. 4 medical professionals including 2 doctors tested positive for #COVID-19 in Anantapur. They were treating a 64- yr-old who died and tested positive (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eIlwlYbHbg — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 9, 2020

Chandrababu responded over the doctors getting infected with coronavirus in Anantapur through Twitter handle by writing, "For all the carelessness towards doctors & frontline staff demonstrated by the AP Govt, such eventualities will happen. Four medical professionals, including two doctors, tested positive for #COVID-19 in Anantapur."

In another tweet, he urged YS Jagan by writing," Healthcare soldiers working in Govt hospitals must be protected at any cost. I request you to direct officials to make sure they are given all the necessary equipment to manage the situation better. This is the least anyone can do for those risking their lives."

Earlier, Andhra Pradha government has suspended a doctor after his video, alleging the government over the lack of protective gear and masks at a coronavirus faculty, which went viral. In the video, Dr Sudhakar Rao requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene. However, the government has suspended the doctor instead, which has led to the massive outrage from TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu taking a dig at YS Jaganmohan Reddy government yesterday.