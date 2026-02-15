Chandrababu Naidu Extends Maha Shivaratri Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. He highlighted that the sacred land housing the Srisailam Jyotirlinga temple is within the state. Naidu explained that, according to Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a lingam on this day, which is easy for devotees to worship.

He expressed hope that everyone would receive Lord Shiva’s blessings through worship and urged people to celebrate Maha Shivaratri with devotion and prayer. Naidu also prayed for the state's prosperity under Lord Shiva’s blessings, sharing his message on X.

మహా శివరాత్రి పర్వదినం సందర్భంగా రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. శ్రీశైల జ్యోతిర్లింగ క్షేత్రం కొలువై ఉన్న పవిత్ర భూమి మన రాష్ట్రం. భక్త సులభుడైన శివుడు ఈ రోజే లింగాకారంలో ఆవిర్భవించాడని శివపురాణం చెబుతోంది. ఈ పర్వదినాన శివారాధనతో మహాశివుని అనుగ్రహం కలిగి అందరికీ మంచి జరగాలని…

Meanwhile, all Shaivite temples across the state are crowded with devotees. To facilitate worshippers, the government has implemented special arrangements at temples including Srisailam, Mahanandi, and Pancharama. Additionally, special buses are being operated to Shaiva shrines to prevent any inconvenience during the celebrations.