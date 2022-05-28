Chandrababu Naidu has no right to observe NTR centenary: Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: Terming Mahanadu as a farce, irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said N Chandrababu Naidu has no right to observe the centenary celebrations of TDP founder NT Rama Rao after backstabbing him and being responsible for his death.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the minister said Naidu has been trying to revive TDP after it lost ground in the state. He asked what Naidu has done to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities while in power.

The minister flayed Naidu for propagating false information during Mahanadu that reverse tendering was the reason for damage to diaphragm wall and challenged him for an open debate in this regard and questioned why couldn't Naidu complete the project before 2018 as promised.

He slammed the TDP chief for not condemning attack on Dalit minister and BC MLA houses in Mahanadu and also for not passing a resolution in the event to name Konaseema after BR Ambedkar and said Naidu is 'anti-Dalit, anti-BC and anti minorities'.

He said Naidu has been encouraging TDP leaders and cadres to use abusive language against ministers and added that the main agenda of Mahanadu was not to discuss ideology and action plans but seemed to be only to get back power to Naidu. He said TDP is on the verge of collapse in the state and Naidu would not become the Chief Minister irrespective of his campaigns.