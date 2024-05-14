Live
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu leaves to Varanasi, to participate in PM Modi's nomination event
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has left for Varanasi to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he files his nomination today in the Uttar Pradesh city. The...
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has left for Varanasi to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he files his nomination today in the Uttar Pradesh city. The BJP has planned a grand ceremony for Modi's nomination filing, and Naidu received an invitation to participate in the event.
Following the nomination submission, Prime Minister Modi will hold a massive public meeting with NDA parties, where Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to speak. A huge roadshow is also planned in his honor.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are overseeing the arrangements for the nomination program and public meeting. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has also arrived in Varanasi to join the event.
After the programs in Varanasi, Chandrababu Naidu will return to Hyderabad this evening. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will accompany him on the roadshow. The city of Varanasi has been decorated with welcome arches in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.