Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Assures No Disruption to Welfare Schemes
Siddipet: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted an on-ground review of the caste enumeration process in Husnabad, Siddipet district. During his visit, he observed the ongoing efforts to carry out the caste census, which is being conducted across the state with the participation of 87,000 enumerators.
The caste enumeration survey, which aims to gather detailed demographic data for the benefit of various welfare schemes, is currently underway in Telangana. Minister Ponnam reassured the public that the survey would not cause any disruptions to the state’s welfare programs. He said that the exercise is focused on ensuring accurate data collection, which will ultimately strengthen the effectiveness of the government’s welfare initiatives.
The minister's visit to Husnabad comes as part of the state government's larger push to ensure the smooth implementation of the caste census, which is crucial for the planning and execution of various socio-economic benefits for marginalised communities.
Ponnam Prabhakar also addressed concerns about the survey process, stating that all necessary measures were in place to ensure that the data is collected without any hindrance to the ongoing welfare activities. He reiterated that the survey would not cause any delays or obstacles to the delivery of benefits under existing welfare schemes.