Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Yedlapati Venkata Rao in Hyderabad

Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to TDP senior leader and former minister Yedlapati Venkata Rao over his death. He went to his residence in Hyderabad and met Venkata Rao's family members and layer spoke to the media and praised his services.



Naidu said that the death of political stalwart Yadlapati Venkata Rao is very sad and opined that the latter used to stand for the ideals in terms of serving the people rather than for power. "After becoming a disciple of Acharya NG Ranga, he rendered invaluable services as a farmer leader," Chandrababu said adding that Venkat Rao is remembered as a stalwart in politics. Naidu said that the former minister has worked tirelessly for the establishment of Sangam Dairy and Jampani Textile Mills.



"I have been acquainted with Yedlapati since I was an MLA for the first time and was very fond of him," Chandrababu asserted. The TDP chief further said the Venkat Rao always wanted to serve the people and farmers.



Yedlapati Venkata Rao breathed his last on Monday morning at his daughter's residence in Hyderabad after being ill for the past few days. Venkata Rao has served as a minister along with the posts of MLA and MP. He also served as a farmer leader. Yedlapati Venkata Rao is the Founding President of Sangam Dairy.



Yedlapati Venkata Rao was born on December 16, 1919 in Bodapadu, Guntur district. He is popularly known as the chief follower of the famous farmer leader NT Ranga.



