Live
- Sharvaanica wins gold, silver at World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 C’ship
- Stoinis guides LSG to third spot, MI's playoffs hope all but over
- CSK eye all-round stability against PBKS
- Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing C’ships: India’s Vishvanath, Akash, Preet storm into semis
- Rohit to lead India's T20 WC squad, Hardik deputy
- Venkatesh’s daughter poses ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’
- Preity Zinta is ‘on top of the world’ as she drops BTS video of her fashion shoot
- Chase the sun, not the damage: Smart skin care choices for summer
- New textbooks for UP madrasas to be introduced soon
- 134 contestants in fray for ‘2024 polls’ from Visakhapatnam
Just In
Chandrababu Naidu Receives Warm Welcome at Denduluru Prajagalam Sabha
Highlights
On April 30, 2024, former Chief Minister and TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu was greeted with joy and enthusiasm as he arrived at the Denduluru Prajagalam Sabha.
On April 30, 2024, former Chief Minister and TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu was greeted with joy and enthusiasm as he arrived at the Denduluru Prajagalam Sabha. The event saw a large gathering of TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders who welcomed Naidu with flowers at the Helipad under the supervision of Chintamaneni Prabhakar.
The atmosphere was filled with excitement as supporters and well-wishers cheered for Naidu, showing their unwavering support for the seasoned politician. The presence of Naidu at the event added a sense of importance and significance, with attendees eager to hear his words of wisdom and guidance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS