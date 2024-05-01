Chandrababu Naidu Receives Warm Welcome at Denduluru Prajagalam Sabha

On April 30, 2024, former Chief Minister and TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu was greeted with joy and enthusiasm as he arrived at the Denduluru Prajagalam Sabha. The event saw a large gathering of TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders who welcomed Naidu with flowers at the Helipad under the supervision of Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as supporters and well-wishers cheered for Naidu, showing their unwavering support for the seasoned politician. The presence of Naidu at the event added a sense of importance and significance, with attendees eager to hear his words of wisdom and guidance.