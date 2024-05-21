UP: Three teens booked for raping, thrashing 10-year-old boy

Bareilly (UP): Three teenagers have been charged with raping and thrashing a 10-year-old boy herding buffaloes in a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur city.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reports said the boy returned home on Saturday with a broken hand after the incident but did not inform his family about the alleged rape.

During treatment, he complained of severe pain and eventually revealed the truth after his grandfather questioned him.

The family later contacted the police and also lodged an FIR.

SSP Shahjahanpur Ashok Kumar Meena said all three accused named in the FIR are minors.

“They have been traced and we are taking necessary action and will send them to juvenile homes. The survivor’s statement has been recorded and the investigation will be completed soon,” he said.

He said that the Circle Officer (City) Saumya Pandey is investigating the case.