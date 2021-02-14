Chandrababu Naidu slams false cases against TDP nominees in Kuppam

Amaravati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu strongly objected to the manner in which the YSRCP leaders were resorting to flagrant election offences with the connivance of some unscrupulous police officials in the ongoing panchayat elections.



The former chief minister demanded the State Election Commission (SEC) to take stringent action against the YSRCP culprits who were responsible for the election irregularities in Mittapalli village panchayat in Kuppam mandal in the Chittoor district. The errant police officials were filing wrong cases against the TDP leaders in order to sabotage the election process and benefit the ruling party, he said.

In a letter to SEC here, the TDP chief condemned that an illegal case was filed against TDP candidate Sivalakshmi's husband Manjunath and another leader Manohar under serious charges of criminal intimidation and the like.

Naidu deplored that the YSRCP leaders were making the police to file false cases everywhere just to create fear in the minds of the Opposition-supported candidates and their supporters. In Mittapalli panchayat, YSRCP-backed candidates Anjali and Kalavathi had withdrawn their nominations for various reasons.

Naidu expressed his grief over the death of noted social activist and educationist Muppavarapu Swarajyamma who hails from Neerukonda in Guntur district. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. She had extended her valuable support to Amaravati Capital City by donating Rs. 1 crore. Also, she had donated sites for the construction of schools and social service activities, he recalled.