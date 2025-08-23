Chandrababu pays tribute to Telugu freedom fighter on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary, honouring the legacy of a prominent figure in the Indian freedom movement. Described as a hero and a symbol of courage for the Telugu nation, Pantulu was pivotal in igniting the desire for independence among the Telugu people.

Naidu encouraged citizens to remember Prakasam Pantulu not only as a pioneering leader but also as the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting his role in paving the way for the state’s progress and development. The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pantulu's status as a true patriot who made significant sacrifices for the nation's freedom and advancement.