  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu pays tribute to Telugu freedom fighter on his birth anniversary

Chandrababu pays tribute to Telugu freedom fighter on his birth anniversary
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary, honouring the legacy of a...

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary, honouring the legacy of a prominent figure in the Indian freedom movement. Described as a hero and a symbol of courage for the Telugu nation, Pantulu was pivotal in igniting the desire for independence among the Telugu people.

Naidu encouraged citizens to remember Prakasam Pantulu not only as a pioneering leader but also as the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, highlighting his role in paving the way for the state’s progress and development. The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pantulu's status as a true patriot who made significant sacrifices for the nation's freedom and advancement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick