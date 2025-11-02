Live
Chandrababu pays tributes to Kinjarapu Errannaidu on Death Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Minister Nara Lokesh, paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister Kinjarapu Errannaidu on the occasion of his death anniversary.
CM Naidu lauded Errannaidu as the "darling of Uttarandhra" and a paragon of integrity and values. He noted that Errannaidu made significant contributions not only to state politics but also to national legislative affairs as an esteemed parliamentarian.
Minister Lokesh state that Errannaidu's lifelong dedication to the development of Uttarandhra and his relentless efforts towards the upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged communities, emphasising that he worked tirelessly until his last breath for the betterment of society.
