Chandrababu reviews on budget, assures of implementing super six

As the Andhra Pradesh government gears up for the presentation of the 2025-26 annual budget on the 28th of this month, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting at his residence to review budget allocations. The assembly sessions are set to begin on the 24th, making this meeting crucial for finalizing financial strategies.

In attendance were Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other key officials, who engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the budget. A focal point of the meeting was the planned implementation of the Super Six schemes, which were announced to commence this fiscal year. The government is committed to initiating significant programs such as Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhav, and free bus travel for women.

The challenge for the administration lies in balancing budget allocations for these new initiatives with ongoing development programs. Reports indicate that CM Naidu provided directives to officials to address these challenges effectively. The government's strategic planning aims to ensure that the public benefits from both the Super Six schemes and existing development efforts.

As the budget date approaches, stakeholders await clarity on how the government will navigate these complex financial considerations to support its initiatives.