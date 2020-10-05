Chandrababu writes to DGP Gautam Sawang, urges to safeguard rights of people

Telugu Desam party national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu has written another letter to the Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Monday. The letter stated that law and order in the state was deteriorating and the state is acting in violations of the fundamental rights of citizens. Chandrababu Naidu mentioned in the letter that the Andhra Pradesh tops the list in the country over the cases against the police personnel.

Asked about the anti-democratic actions of the YSRCP government, Chandrababu said that attacks were taking place and that the police were not acting against attacks. Chandrababu said in the letter that it was his duty as the leader of the Opposition to bring to the notice of the DGP the undemocratic practices currently taking place in the state. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu has already written several times on security issues in the state. However, the DGP replied that they wanted evidence to take up the cases.

The TDP president in his letter highlighted the atrocities against the various sections of the people and inability of police to file the cases and launch the probe. In this backdrop he appealed the DGP to restore the Law and Order in the state by allowing the police to discharge the duties impartially. "It is crucial to stop the crimes in the state and safeguard the people faith in fundamental rights and make the state free from violence and attacks," Naidu asserted.

DGP Gautam Sawang is strong in opposing the opposition party allegations and active in writing reply letters to Chandrababu. It remains to be seen how the police boss would respond on the latest issue of Naidu writing letter to him.

https://twitter.com/JaiTDP/status/1312981012607979522?s=19