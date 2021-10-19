Chandrababu writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to carry out caste-wise BC census

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, Chandrababu appealed to the Prime Minister to conduct a BC census. In his letter, Chandrababu tried to explain to the Prime Minister in detail that injustice was being done to BCs without the proper information. Chandrababu further said in his letter that no matter how many welfare programs are implemented, BCs are lagging in all respects. He explained in the letter that had the BC census been done correctly, BCs would get benefitted.



However, Chandrababu Naidu reminded that they had sent a unanimous resolution in the assembly and sent it to the central government to conduct the BC census during their government tenure. According to the caste-wise census, it is 90 years old and it does not work now. Chandrababu asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond immediately to their appeal.



Meanwhile, the TDP was incensed that the police had issued notices to former minister Anand Babu. Party spokesperson Pattabhiram questioned whether the government and the police had the guts to issue notices to police in other states carrying out raids on cannabis smugglers in the state.