Chevireddy denies his role in attack on Nani

Tirupati : "I have never indulged in vindictive politics or resorted to violence against opponents," asserted YSRCP senior leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. He further added that either he or his family members never abused TDP Chandragiri Assembly candidate Pulivarthi Nani or his wife or son, but Nani, his wife Sudha Reddy and their son made wild allegations and used derogative words against him and his son YSRCP Chandragiri assembly candidate Mohit Reddy several times.

Chevireddy further said that he was forced to hold a press conference as Nani and his wife Sudha Reddy, even after elections, are continuing the same vituperative attack and also trying to involve him and his son in the violent incidents that took place near the strong room at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University on May 14.

Chevireddy explained that at first, he too believed that the attack on Nani was true, but after verifying visuals from various sources found that there was no murder attack on Nani. ‘Nani with ulterior motives projected the attack as an attempt to murder. But the truth is that a group of YSRCP activists attacked not Nani, but his car and damaged it.

In support of his statement, the YSRCP leader played a few videos to show that there was no murder attempt on Nani, who concocted attack on his car as murder attempt.

He opined that this attack was done in retaliation to the incidents at RDO office where TDP activists tried to attack his son and YSRCP MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and damaged his car when he went to file nomination. He claimed that he had been more restraint and so far, didn’t uttered even a single word against Nani or his wife. In the same breath, Chevireddy strongly condemned the attack on Nani car and added that YSRCP activists, who were involved in the attack, have to face criminal action.

It may be noted that a group of YSRCP leaders attacked Nani car near the strong room at Sri Padmavati Mahila University and Nani sustained injuries. Police have arrested 13 persons in this connection.