Hari Teja stuns in regal traditional attire

Hari Teja, recently lauded for her performance in "Aa Okkati Adakku" alongside Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah, has turned heads with her latest traditional look. The talented actress channels the essence of a Hyderabadi queen, draped in a captivating ensemble that exudes elegance and grace.

Teja's outfit features a striking black blouse adorned with maroon silk work that shimmers beautifully. She completes the regal look with a dupatta, statement earrings, a head ornament, bangles, and a stylish nose ring. Every detail, from the bangles to the finger rings, adds an extra touch of sophistication.

Her makeup is flawless, highlighting her dramatic black mascara, glossy finish, and vibrant pink lipstick that ties the entire look together. Hari Teja’s radiant beauty shines through, making her a true vision in this stunning traditional attire. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have praised her impeccable style and elegance, solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry. This latest look is sure to inspire many and further cements Hari Teja’s place in the hearts of her admirers.



