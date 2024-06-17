‘Bhairava Anthem’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’generates significant buzz

In just 10 days, the highly anticipated mytho-sci-fi extravaganza "Kalki 2898 AD" will grace the silver screen, boasting a massive budget and cutting-edge VFX. Headlined by pan-Indian icon Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film's promotional song, "Bhairava Anthem," has already made waves on digital music platforms.

Composed by Santhosh Narayanan and sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the track is generating significant buzz, with fans enthusiastically embracing its beats. To amplify the excitement, the makers have released a music video featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas grooving to the rhythm with unparalleled flair.

The anthem encapsulates the essence of Bhairava’s character, portraying his unyielding determination amidst the dystopian landscapes of Kashi. The song exudes positive vibes, making fans groove in anticipation. Meanwhile, the makers have a slew of events lined up for the coming week.

Noteworthy Bollywood luminaries such as Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani play pivotal roles in this cinematic spectacle, with Kamal Haasan assuming the mantle of the antagonist. Supporting them are stalwarts like Rajendra Prasad, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, Mrunal Thakur, and Harshith Malgireddy.

Backed by the illustrious production house Vyjayanthi Movies, this magnum opus is set for a multi-lingual release, including IMAX, 4DX, and possibly 3D formats worldwide. With its star-studded cast and groundbreaking visual effects, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to captivate audiences across the globe. Stay tuned for more captivating updates on this illustrious offering from Tollywood.