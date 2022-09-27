'Cheyutha' to uplift women financially: MLA Anil

Nellore: MLA Dr P Anil Kumar said the state government devised the YSR Cheyutha programme to uplift the financial status of women in poor families. He handed over the support to the beneficiaries at a programme organised by the civic body and MEPMA in the city on Monday. Anil said women from SC, ST, BC and minorities, who were getting benefit from the government can start a petty business, sheep or goat rearing and others for their livelihood close to home. He also said the state government has signed MoUs with Amul, Reliance, Procter & Gamble, ITC and many

other companies for starting their units in the state for supporting the enthusiastic women entrepreneurs.

He said the Chief Minister was always focusing on improving the conditions of women in the state for their empowerment. Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, MEPMA Project Director Ravindra Babu, Deputy Mayor Khalid Ahmed and corporators were present.