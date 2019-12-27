Chief minister is Keen on over the development of Kamalapuram

Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA P.Ravindranath Reddy said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on the development of Kamalapuram constituency by allocating funds in a big way.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for various developmental activities like shopping complex at the market yard, Village Secretariat, Degree college, Polytechnic college in Kamalapuram town on Friday said that when he discussed the problems with the chief minister in the recent meeting he positively responded and immediately sanctioned the schemes.

The MLA recalled that late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy also has initiated steps for the development of Kamalapuram constituency during his rule as he allocated adequate funds, now his son Jagan Mohan Reddy taking kamalapuram on the path of development. Party leaders D.Mallikarjuna Reddy and others were present.