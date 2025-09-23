Chief of the Naval Staff is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from September 22 to 25. During the visit the CNS will call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda and engage in bilateral discussions with the three service chiefs and other senior government officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation.

He would also be participating in the 12th edition of Galle Dialogue 2025 - International Maritime Conference at Colombo on the theme ‘Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics’.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy through medium of Annual Defence Dialogue, staff talks and other operational interactions which include Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), passage exercises, training and hydrography exchanges. In addition, both navies regularly participate in multilateral events such as Indian Ocean Naval symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/ symposium, Colombo security conclave.

The CNS engagements in Sri Lanka are structured at deepening bonds of friendship, paving the way for enhanced understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’. The visit reaffirms the time-tested India - Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.