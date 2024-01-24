Chintamaneni Prabhakar attends Jayaho BC in Pedapadu, flays CM YS Jagan

Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, the former state government whip and MLA of Dendulur, attended the Jayaho BC conference as the chief guest. He criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's regime and claimed that attacks on BCs increased.

The rally from Pedapadu to Satyavolu was organized by local party leaders and workers of TDP and Janasena to welcome Chinthamaneni. He paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar and NTR by garlanding their idols. Many BC leaders praised Chinthamaneni for his work in the Pedapadu Mandal.

Chinthamaneni spoke about the Telugu Desam Party's efforts for the welfare of BCs and accused Jagan of betraying them. He called on BC families to support the alliance of TDP and Janasena in the upcoming elections. Chinthamaneni went door to door to explain Chandrababu's schemes and urged villagers to support the TDP Janasena alliance. Many prominent leaders and workers from TDP and Janasena participated in the conference.