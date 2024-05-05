Live
Just In
SC to deliver verdict on Monday on pleas of unsuccessful candidates in Bihar District Judges exam
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Monday on a plea filed by unsuccessful candidates from Bihar seeking direction to set aside the final result of the District Judges examination, 2015 on the ground that the interview process was vitiated.
As per the cause list published on the website of the Supreme Court, a bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, will deliver its verdict in the matter on May 6.
The bench, also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, in February this year, had reserved its decision on pleas challenging selection of only nine candidates in the interview against a total of 99 vacancies.
The petitioners said that a total of 69 candidates were called for the interview post-written examination, and in viva voce, 60 candidates, who had performed fairly well in the written test, were given below 10 marks, out of 50, and as a result, they were declared unsuccessful.
Calling for immediate interference by the apex court, the plea alleged that the selection process smacked of complete arbitrariness and violated the petitioners' rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.