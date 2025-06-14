Chirala’s Kuppadam silk sarees selected for national award

Bapatla: The traditional Kuppadam silk sarees from Chirala region have been honoured with a prestigious national award by the Central government. The award has been announced under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, recognising the unique craftsmanship and cultural significance of these hand-woven sarees.

The Chirala region, which is a major centre for textile production, holds historical significance as the weavers of Chirala played a crucial role during India’s independence movement, responding to Mahatma Gandhi’s call to boycott foreign textiles. Kuppadam sarees, traditionally woven on handlooms by skilled weavers from Chirala region, already enjoy considerable demand in the market. This national recognition is expected to enhance their popularity further and provide much-needed support to the weaving community. The award will help these distinctive sarees gain a stronger foothold in the national market and bring special recognition to Chirala at national level.

Hundreds of weaving families in Chirala area of Bapatla district have been sustaining their livelihoods through this traditional craft for many years. These hand-woven Kuppadam sarees, created with great effort by artisans on traditional looms, once enjoyed a huge demand. However, with the advent of mechanised production, the output of traditional Kuppadam sarees had been declining, causing concern among the weaving community. Earlier this year, on January 9, a Central government team comprising Ish Deep and Dr Divya Dingra conducted a field inspection in Chirala, Bapatla. They examined the Kuppadam saree exhibition organised at the Collectorate, along with the district Collector.

During this visit, the Collector presented a comprehensive report to the central team covering the production, sales, and living conditions of the weaving community in Chirala.

Following a thorough examination, the Central government decided to grant national-level recognition to Chirala’s Kuppadam sarees under the One District One Product scheme.

According to official government orders, Bapatla district Collector J Venkata Murali will receive the national award on behalf of the region at a programme scheduled on July 14 at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.