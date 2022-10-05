Chiru to 'play' GodFather to Pawan

Vijayawada: Signalling a new churn to the AP politics in the coming days, Megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday reiterated that his exit from politics would certainly help Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena in the upcoming elections.



Like a film teaser, Chiranjeevi has been making one-line statements loaded with political overtones these days. His first sensational dialogue was from his upcoming film 'GodFather' which gave an indication of his intention to remain as godfather to Jana Sena chief and his younger brother Pawan Kalyan.

Chiranjeevi's speech at the business promotion of his latest film in Anantapur the other day had led to political speculation when he stated, "I may be out of politics, but politics is not out of me". No doubt, it was a dialogue from his upcoming film. Yet the significance was not lost on anybody.

In addition, Chiranjeevi predicted that his brother would be a great politician and a good leader and hoped that people would give him a chance. He also added that his exit from politics and remaining silent would lend strength to him (for a good measure). He is my brother. I know how committed he is. His thoughts are not polluted," he added.

Yet another development - a meeting of fans of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ramcharan held at Vijayawada recently - should also come as a shocker to the YSRCP. Swami Naidu, All India Chiranjeevi Fan Club president, had declared after the meeting that their goal and aim was to see Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after 2024 general elections.

These fans would not have met to chalk a political programme without any signal from their heroes, it is being said. More meetings are being followed by these people to plan a joint effort in the next elections.

The silence of Chiranjeevi was taken for granted by the YSRCP leadership to claim indirect support for the latter. The reported proximity of Chiranjeevi with Jagan was always touted as a proof of the same.

While the BJP would only be thrilled with the prospect of the mega family's open support to Pawan Kalyan and the party, the YSRCP and its strategic mentor IPAC will have their hands full in revisiting their plans. AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been insisting that there should be nothing less than 175 seats for the party in 2024.