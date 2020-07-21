Chittoor collector Dr N B Gupta suggests lockdown in areas with 20 & above Covid cases

Chittoor: District Collector Dr N B Gupta stated that complete lockdown can be imposed in an area where 20 or above Covid-19 positive cases are registered. The respective MRO or Municipal Commissioner has to take a decision in this regard, he said. The Mandal Revenue Officer should work for tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 patient with the coordination of Medical and Revenue Departments, he added.



Addressing the Tahsildars and other officials through a video conference at Collectorate here on Tuesday , he said that effective measures should be mooted to combat the dreadful pandemic as the Covid-19 cases have been increasing rapidly in the district.

The services of the ANMs, Panchayat Secretaries , and Village Revenue Officers can be availed in a big way for tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 cases, he stressed. Those patients who prefer home isolation should be allowed after conducting blood test, x-ray and ECG tests. They should be provided with a medical kit, he clarified. The District Collector further said that it was the primary responsibility of two Deputy Collectors to increase the bed strength at Madanapalli, Palamaner, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Chittoor Area Hospitals besides Srinivasam , Vishnu Nivasam, TTD Complex and Padmavathi Nilayam in Tirupati. Joint Collector ( District Covid Nodal Officer ) V R Chandra Mouli and others were present at the video conference.