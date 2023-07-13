  • Menu
Chittoor: Complete Jagananna houses by Sept-end

ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu and District Collector S Shanmohan inspecting Peddapanjani Sachivalam in Palamaner on Wednesday
ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu and District Collector S Shanmohan inspecting Peddapanjani Sachivalam in Palamaner on Wednesday

Chittoor: ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu said that clear cut instructions were given to all the secretaries of ward and village Sachivalayams to complete houses under Jagananna Housing colonies by September-end.

District Collector S Shanmohan and ZP Chairman Srinivasulu have jointly visited Pedda Panjani mandal on Wednesday and inspected Sachivalayam, Anganwadi centre, Jaganna Housing Colonies and Primary Health Centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu said that the government was providing maximum assistance for the beneficiaries of the housing colonies.

District Collector Shanmohan said that impetus has been given for developing the government schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programme. He directed the doctors in PHCs to serve patients with commitment and added due attention would be paid for resolving Anganwadi workers’ issues.

