Chittoor MLA launches development works

Chittoor: Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan inaugurated various infrastructure projects worth Rs 78.94 crore across multiple wards in Chittoor Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. He claimed that the coalition government has delivered visible development within 10 months of forming the government.

Accompanied by Mayor S Amudha, he launched cement roads, drainage canals, and new borewells in wards 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 15 in Chittoor.

In a heart-warming gesture, a sanitation worker, Mangamma, was invited to switch on a newly installed bore motor, showing respect for grassroots workers. Several officials, including Chuda Chairperson Kathari Hemalatha and Commissioner P Narasimha Prasad participated in the event.