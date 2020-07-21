Chittoor: MLA Srinivasulu stated that CM committed to distribute 30 lakh house sites by Aug 15

Chittoor: City MLA A Srinivasulu stated that arrangements are being done for distribution of 30 lakh house sites to the poor across the state by August 15. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for distributing the house sites for all the deserved poor in the state as per his promise despite adverse conditions like Covid-19, the MLA said.



On Monday, Srinivasulu, Chittoor Tahsildar Subramanaym and other officials visited several wards in the city for verifying the progress of land acquisition and finalising the layouts under house site distribution programme.

Addressing media persons on the occasion , Chittoor MLA has made it clear that all the deserved poor in the city would be covered under the house site distribution programme in which both the Municipal administration and Revenue Departments should be geared up.

He said that 7,000 house sites would be distributed in Chittoor city in which Chittoor MRO and Chittoor Municipal Commissioner were coordinating each other to finalise the sites under the programme. He visited Doddipalli, Punepalli, Indiramma colony, Murakambattu, Kodigutta and other wards. TPO Nagendra, ME Ramesh , Sanitary Inspectors Jagan and Chinnaiah were present.