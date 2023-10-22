Chittoor: Services rendered by police lauded

Chittoor: District SP Y Rishanth Reddy on Saturday lauded the sacrifices made by the police personnel.



He was addressing a meeting organised at the Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. District Principal Judge E Bhima Rao participated in the meeting as a chief guest.

District Principal Judge Bhima Rao said that the sacrifices made by police will always be remembered.

SP Rishanth Reddy said 50 policemen sustained injuries in Punganur violent incident in which a police constable has lost his right eye. The police of the district have shown extreme patience on the occasion without using their weapons, he said.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu felt that police should conduct awareness camps in educational institutions to guide the students in the right path.

Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, ASP (Admin) Sudhakar, SEB ASP Lakshmi, Chittoor DSP Srinivas Murthy, DFO Chaitanya Kumar Reddy and others were present