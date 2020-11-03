Chittoor: Three dead and 20 injured after a private bus turtles in Madanapalle

In a ghastly road accident took place on Madanapalle-Punganuru road in Chittoor district, a speeding private bus overturned leaving three people dead on the spot in the accident while another 20 people on the bus appeared to be seriously injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Madanapalle where some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and carried out relief operations. The bodies of the deceased were rushed to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.

According to Madarapalle village police, a private bus with more than 20 passengers was traveling from Madanapalle in the district to Adavipalle village in the same mandal. The bus overturned while on its way to the juice industry in Adavipalle village. The deceased are identified as Gangulappa (65) of Erraballi, Somu Naidu (19) of Bandakadapalli and Mallikarjuna (29) of Adavilpalle village in the mandal died on the spot.