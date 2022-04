Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya districts formed as part of rejig 

Tirupati: As part of reorganisation of new districts, erstwhile Chittoor district has divided into two Chittoor and Tirupati districts, while some areas from Chittoor were merged into new Annamayya district and some parts from Nellore district were merged into Tirupati district.



The Tirupati district was formed with four revenue divisions, Gudur, Sullurpeta, Srikalahasti and Tirupati of which Gudur and Sullupeta were divided from Nellore district and merged with Tirupati district.

Gudur, Chillakuru, Kota, Vakadu, Chittamuru, Balayapalli, Venkatagiri and Dakkili mandals under Gudur revenue division while Ozili, Naidupeta, Pellakuru, Doravarisatram, Sullurpeta, Tada, Buchinaidu Kandriga, Varadaiahpalem, Sathyavedu in Sullurpeta division of which Buchinaidu Kandriga, Varadaiahpalem, Sathyavedu were under Chittoor district earlier.

Srikalahasti, Thotambedu, Renigunta, Yerpedu, Kumara Venkata Bhupala Puram, Nagalapuram, Pichatur, Narayanavanam mandals are in Srikalahasti revenue division of which Kumara Venkata Bhupal Puram mandal were formed newly while Tirupati revenue division has formed with Tirupati Urban, Tirupati Rural, Chandragiri, Pakala, Ramachandrapuram, Vadamalapeta, Puttur, Yerravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu mandals.

Meanwhile Chittoor district was formed with Chittoor, Nagari, Palamaneru and Kuppam revenue divisions.

Chittoor, Gudipalli, Yadamarri, Gangadhar Nellore, Pthalapattu, Penumuru, Thavanampalli, Irala, Pulicherla, Rompicherla mandals comes under Chittoor revenue division while Nagari revenue division consists of Sri Rangaraja Puram, Vedurukuppam, Palasamudram, Karvetinagaram, Nagari, Nindra and Vijayapuram mandals.

Whereas Palamaneru revenue division consists of Palamaneru, Gangavaram, Peddapanajani, Somala, Chowdepalli, Punganur, Sadum, Baireddypalli, Venkatagiri Kota, Bangarupalem while Kuppam, Santhipuram, Gudupalli, Ramakuppam mandals were comes under Kuppam revenue division.

New Annamayya district has formed with three revenue divisions including Rajampeta, Rayachoti and Madanapalli which was earlier in Chittoor district.

Rajampeta revenue division has formed with Kodur, Penagalur, Chitvel, Pullampeta, Obulavaripalli, Rajampeta, Nandalur, Veeraballi, T Sundupalli mandals of which last two were in erstwhile Kadapa district while Rayachoti revenue division has formed with Rayachoti, Sambepalli, Chinnamandyam, Gaviveedu , Lakkireddy palli, Ramapuram, Piler, Gurram Konda, Kalakada, Kabamvaripalli of which Rayachoti to Ramapuram were in erstwhile Kadapa district whereas Madanapalli revenue division has Madanapalli, Nimmanapalli, Ramasamudram, Thamballapalli, Mulakala Cheruvu, Pedda Mandyam, Kurabalakota, Pedda Tippa Samudram, Beerangi Kothakota, Kalikiri and Valmikipuram mandals.