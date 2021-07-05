CID officials probe ex-CRDA Commissioner

Amaravati: The CID officials inquired former CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar over alleged Amaravati land scam. It may be noted that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy lodged a complaint on land scam in Amaravati capital region villages.

As part of the investigation, the CID officials probed the former CRDA official over the disappearance of revenue records.

The official is learnt to have informed the CID officials that land pooling process started in January 2015 and a GO No:41 was issued for assigned lands pooling. It is said that the official informed that former Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana monitored the entire process.

It is alleged that the TDP leaders who were in power secured the land records of Thullur mandal in 2014 itself prior to land pooling.

The CID officials filed a counter in High Court seeking permission to inquire former Minister Narayana.