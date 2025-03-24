CISF Coastal Cyclothon reaches Naidupet

Tirupati: The ‘CISF Coastal Cyclothon,’ which set off from Kavali in Nellore district at 18.00 hours, reached Vasamma Ashram in Naidupeta on Sunday evening to a grand reception.

Local dignitaries, school children, and residents greeted the cyclists with flower showers, celebrating their remarkable journey.

The cyclothon has already covered an impressive 1,877-kilometer stretch from Bakkhali of West Bengal to Naidupeta in the State, making it one of the most extensive coastal rides undertaken in India. The event highlighted the commitment and endurance of the CISF personnel participating in this challenging expedition.Several prominent officials attended the event, including Senior Commandant of CISF Chennai Port Authority Karthikeyan, Deputy Commandant Vineeth Kumar Prabhakar, Naidupet DSP D Chenchu Babu, CI M Bobby, rural inspector Sangameswar Rao and SI Ajay Kumar.

During the ceremony, dignitaries praised CISF for its invaluable contributions to national security and community engagement. The cyclothon was acknowledged as an important initiative in raising awareness about coastal security and fostering a sense of national responsibility among citizens. Speakers at the event commended CISF for leading this significant endeavour and reiterated its role in promoting maritime security awareness.