CITU decries apathy of govts towards industrial safety

Srikakulam: CITU alleged that successive governments have been neglecting safety in industrial units in the state and workers are becoming scapegoats often. CITU district president and general secretary Ch Ammannaidu and P Tejeswara Rao organised a meeting on industrial safety at the union’s office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, they criticised the governments’ apathy towards worker safety and lives and also the negligence towards future and welfare of the families of workers. They found fault with the governments for its failure in taking strict measures which is resulting as recent blast at a pharmaceutical unit at Atchyutapuram in Anakapalli district.

The CITU leaders demanded that the government take stringent measures and ensure that officials of department concerned conduct frequent checks on safety at industrial units.

They suggested that the government install a hydraulic foam fire engine at Pydibhimavaram industrial area in Srikakulam district. They also sought a status report on safety at all industries in the district. The union leaders asked the government to constitute a committee on industrial safety with experts, all parties and trade union leaders to suggest guidelines to the government to prevent accidents in industrial units in future.