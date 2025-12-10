Shashi Tharoor Clarifies He Never Knew About Or Accepted ‘Veer Savarkar Award’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday issued a clear statement denying any knowledge or acceptance of the ‘Veer Savarkar Award’. He explained that he only came across reports of the award on Tuesday while he was in Kerala to cast his vote in the local self-government elections.

Tharoor stressed that he had neither been informed about the award nor had he consented to accept it, making it impossible for him to attend the event scheduled in Delhi. He criticised the organisers for announcing his name without seeking his approval, calling their actions irresponsible.

Responding to questions from journalists in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor reiterated that he had never agreed to be associated with the award. Despite this clarification, he said several media outlets continued to ask him about the matter, prompting him to release a formal statement to put the issue to rest.

He further added that since he had not been provided with any details about the award, the organisers, or the context, there was no possibility of him receiving or attending the event. Speaking to sources, he said he had only heard about the award the previous day and would not be going to the ceremony.

As per sources, the Veer Savarkar International Impact Award 2025 is scheduled to take place on December 10 at the NDMC Convention Hall in New Delhi. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the event, and Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha is also expected to be present.