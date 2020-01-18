CITU leaders pay rich tributes to Jyoti Basu in Kakinada

Kakinada: CITU district senior leader Duvva Seshubabji and president M Veera Lakshmi paid tributes to former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPM veteran Jyoti Basu at CITU district office here on Friday.

Seshubabji said that Basu, the longest serving chief minister of West Bengal, was a first-generation Communist leader who studied in London and participated in the freedom struggle.

He said that Basu, who was born on July 8, 1914, had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal, a record which was not broken by other political leader till now. Basu strengthened the CPM in West Bengal tirelessly, he added.

CITU leaders Raj Kumar, Venkata Ramana, K Sattiraju, Rajendra Prasad, Palivela Veerababu and others were present.