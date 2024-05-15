  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

First Citizenship Certificates Issued Under Citizenship Act (CAA)

First Citizenship Certificates Issued Under Citizenship Act (CAA)
x

Image credit: ANI

Highlights

  • Witness a significant development as the first batch of citizenship certificates are issued under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), nearly two months after the enactment of rules.
  • Learn more about this milestone and its implications for minorities persecuted on religious grounds in neighboring countries.

On Wednesday, the initial batch of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was granted to 14 individuals, marking a milestone almost two months following the enactment of the rules by the Central government. The CAA facilitates minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship in India.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the rules notification on March 11, marking a significant development four years after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by Parliament.

In a digital processing system, 14 applicants successfully received their citizenship certificates, which were presented to them by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X