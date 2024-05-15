Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
First Citizenship Certificates Issued Under Citizenship Act (CAA)
Highlights
- Witness a significant development as the first batch of citizenship certificates are issued under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), nearly two months after the enactment of rules.
- Learn more about this milestone and its implications for minorities persecuted on religious grounds in neighboring countries.
On Wednesday, the initial batch of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was granted to 14 individuals, marking a milestone almost two months following the enactment of the rules by the Central government. The CAA facilitates minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship in India.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the rules notification on March 11, marking a significant development four years after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by Parliament.
In a digital processing system, 14 applicants successfully received their citizenship certificates, which were presented to them by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
