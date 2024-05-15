First Citizenship Certificates Issued Under Citizenship Act (CAA)

Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was granted to 14 individuals, marking a milestone almost two months following the enactment of the rules by the Central government. The CAA facilitates minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship in India. On Wednesday, the initial batch of citizenship certificates under the(CAA) was granted to 14 individuals, marking a milestone almost two months following the enactment of the rules by the. The CAA facilitates minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to obtain citizenship in India.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the rules notification on March 11, marking a significant development four years after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by Parliament.

In a digital processing system, 14 applicants successfully received their citizenship certificates, which were presented to them by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.