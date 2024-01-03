Civic chief holds meet with AEROs, political parties

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said according to the voter list reschedule released by the Election Commission, objections will be received till December 9. Action should be taken to solve the petitions by January 12.



She addressed a meeting held with the AEROs and representatives of the political parties at the GMC Council Hall in the GMC on Tuesday.

She said that according to the orders of the Election Commission, the final voters list will be released on January 22 and by January 12, the BLOs should conduct inquiry on the complaints and objections on the draft voters list.

She said for this purpose she has prepared an action plan also. She said if anybody applies for vote through the Form-6, if the officials reject it, they are liable for action.

GMC additional commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, AERO A Srinivasa Rao, and representatives of political parties were present.