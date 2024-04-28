Live
- KCR Rally at Hanumakonda Chowrastha Road Show for Warangal Parliamentary Elections
- Yastika, Renuka Thakur star in India’s 44-run win over Bangladesh in T20I series opener
- Sai Sangeeta won gold medal for India in Dubai Asian Championship
- BSP's Akash Anand booked for hate speech against BJP
- Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state
- IPL 2024: Will Jacks, Kohli shock Gujarat, keep RCB's playoff hopes alive
- IPL 2024: 'Can't sit and speak from a box', Virat Kohli slams strike-rate critics
- ISL 2023-24: We have to give our everything, says FC Goa's Fernandes ahead of semis clash with Mumbai City
- Study confirms air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer's disease
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed Deputy Prime Minister
Just In
Two die of sunstroke in Kerala, heat alert sounded in parts of state
Two people lost their lives due to sunstroke in Kerala, it was confirmed on Sunday while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared an alert for some parts of the state.
Two people lost their lives due to sunstroke in Kerala, it was confirmed on Sunday while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared an alert for some parts of the state.
The deceased were identified as E. Lakshmi, 90, of Palakkad, and U.M. Viswanathan, 53, of Chokli in Kannur district.
Lakshmi was found in a canal in Elapully with burn injuries on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed. Her post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday revealed that she died of sunstroke.
Viswanathan was admitted to a hospital due to uneasiness and nausea after he suffered burn injuries while he was digging a well. He also died on Sunday and the death was also attributed to sunstroke.
A heat wave warning was announced for Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts till Monday evening.
In Palakkad, the temperature rose by 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The Kerala government has announced a week's holiday for Anganwadi centres in the state due to the high temperatures in the state, and the State Disaster Management Authority has advised the people to guard themselves from heatstroke and asked people to stay indoors.